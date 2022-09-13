Four glamping pods are planned on land north east of Pondicherry Cottage, a mile to the west of Rothbury.

A similar application by Rosie Mason was refused by Northumberland County Council last year due to highways concerns.

However, planning officers have now approved a revised proposal under delegated powers.

The proposed glamping site near Rothbury.

The proposal had attracted objections from 16 households citing traffic safety issues and concerns over the visual impact.

There were also five letters of support welcoming the increased holiday accommodation offer, especially facilities for the disabled, while others said it would cause little additional traffic on Hillside West and would not affect residents of Pondicherry who live further along the lane.

Jon Sharp, senior planning officer, reported: “The concerns raised by the neighbours in relation to the current condition of the junction and the wider road network are noted however these are wider issues relating to the condition and use of Hillside West that are out with the scope of the planning application at hand.

"Although the recommended visibility splays may not be achievable, the low speeds identified at the junction, together with an assessment of other factors associated with the location of this application are such that there would not be a significant impact upon highway safety.”