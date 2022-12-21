Rothbury estate agent uses children's drawings to replace property photographs
A Rothbury estate agency has taken a unique approach to marketing its properties over the festive season.
Photographs of genuine houses for sale in the display windows of Ayre Property Services on Townfoot have been replaced with drawings by the children of Rothbury First School.
Estate agent Gaynor Ayre decided to run a competition for the pupils with a prize voucher from a local toy shop for the winner.
She said: “With all the doom and gloom in the world I thought it would be a fun opportunity to engage with the first school, have an incentive to create art for the village to see and also to deliver a selection box to the children who have been part of the competition.
“My office has been busy all week with people commenting on how lovely the pictures are. The whole school took part from reception upwards. Some of the houses are even made of jewels!”