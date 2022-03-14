Rothbury craftsman wins regional business award

Otter Handmade, makers of bespoke wooden furniture, is the brainchild of John Holt and was set up in early 2020.

John, who had worked as a chartered accountant for the previous 25 years, has loved handcrafting wooden furniture for over 40 years and decided to act on his dream of turning his love of design, craft and construction into a business just as we were all about to spend a great deal more time at home due to Covid-19.

John walks, photographs and sketches every day and says he is inspired by the peace and nature that surrounds him.

John Holt of Otter Handmade.

"Northumberland provides inspiration in shape, texture and colour that continually influences Otter Handmade’s work,” he revealed.

"As a lover of our local wildlife, I get enormous pleasure from frequent sightings of deer, red squirrels, badgers, foxes, hares, adders, bats and a wide range of birds.

"I was delighted when otters were sighted in the River Coquet a few years ago. I sponsor otters in wildlife sanctuaries and decided to use this play on my surname to name the

business.”

John only works with timber from sustainable sources or uses rare woods recycled from old furniture bought at auction.

He supports other British artisan businesses in sourcing his handles, hinges and catches. He recycles his own waste into bags of kindling donated to people living in fuel poverty. And his sawdust goes to local children for their pet hutches.

Large orders are rewarded with the planting of a native broadleaved tree sapling so the timber used is replaced.

Otter Handmade’s sustainability has been recognised by National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise at Newcastle University who are using the business as a case study for their Net Zero Campaign.

The RBA judges commented on the breadth and diversity of John’s designs.

In its first 20 months Otter Handmade has created kitchens, a library, desks, shelving units, blanket boxes, jewellery boxes, settles, welsh dressers, display cabinets, pantries, boot rooms, breakfast bar stools, drying racks, hat and coat stands, children’s Christmas Eve boxes and more.