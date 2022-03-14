Rothbury craftsman wins national business award

Otter Handmade is the brainchild of John Holt and specialises in creating bespoke, handmade, wooden furniture.

Launched in February 2020, just as Covid took hold, the young firm has been helping clients improve the comfort of their homes with installations such as handmade kitchens, libraries, pantries and boot rooms as well as individual pieces of furniture such as dressers, settles, dining tables and butchers’ block tables.

Using only natural materials from certified sustainable sources, the furniture celebrates the nature and beauty of wood and is designed to be a pleasure to use.

John Holt of Otter Handmade.

The firm uses entirely traditional techniques with the finished pieces designed to become clients’ family heirlooms.

Ever resilient when lockdown made visiting clients homes difficult, John turned to outdoor commissions repairing a Mongolian yurt, building a BBQ shelter based on historic Northumbrian barn designs and an outdoor office inspired by traditional shepherds’ huts.

In addition, Otter Handmade has a furniture collection specifically designed with modern properties in mind using beautiful wood and shapes to fit into contemporary living spaces and modern lifestyles.

The firm was named best start up in the north back in October 2021 and in the national finals last week beat competition from Wales, the Cotswolds, Berkshire and Derbyshire.

Acknowledging the work the business has done in supporting the planting of new trees, supporting a rewilding project, providing kindling to local residents experiencing fuel poverty, and supporting Newcastle’s refugee communities the judges said: ‘So much about this fledgling business is impressive.

‘The collaborative nature of John and Kate’s initiatives and their support for the community in which they live and work is outstanding.’

John said: “We are delighted. It’s such an honour and so pleasing to have our work recognised in this way.

"Many of our smaller products such as our drying racks are already being ordered from all over the country and our larger installations are being commissioned throughout Northumberland and the Borders.