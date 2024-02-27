Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The findings by the National Innovation Centre for Rural Enterprise (NICRE) reveal that more than half of rural businesses in the North East, South West and West Midlands find it difficult to recruit or retain suitably-skilled staff.

Long-standing issues in rural areas exacerbate the situation with almost 40% of rural businesses experiencing staffing issues highlighting a lack of affordable housing and poor public transport for employees, both far less of a concern for urban firms.

As a result of these difficulties, a high proportion of rural firms report losing business or orders, having challenges meeting existing demand, and needing to outsource work, while 30% delay or withdraw from offering certain products or services altogether.

John Holt, managing director of Otter Handmade.

Alongside this, gaps in skills exist with the most prominent relating to technical expertise in the business.

NICRE is calling for a more integrated, collaborative approach to address common challenges and support skills development, and greater awareness of the knock-on economic impacts of inadequate infrastructure in rural areas.

Dr Barbara Tocco, Senior Research Associate and NICRE Centre Manager, based at Newcastle University’s Centre for Rural Economy, said: “Our findings highlighting that skills and labour availability are major challenges for rural businesses and are affecting current productivity and future growth is particularly concerning for the UK economy.

“Given the geography of rural areas and the limited pool of suitable labour locally, opportunities for skills improvement policies should concentrate efforts on facilitating collaborative action by sector and/or locality.

“As we approach a general election, attention must continue to be paid to tackling the deep-rooted infrastructure challenges that exist in rural areas which not only impact skills and staffing but, as our survey has shown, other areas of business growth and innovation.”

NICRE’s evidence documented in its latest State of Rural Enterprise Report found that rural firms use a variety of strategies to overcome labour shortages and skills gaps.

Rothbury-based Otter Handmade, which hand crafts bespoke furniture and larger structures from wood, is one rural business that has devised its own innovative solution to tackle skills and labour shortages.

Managing director John Holt said: “It quickly became clear, in truth we already knew, that there wasn’t going to be a pipeline of ready-made timber craftspeople and cabinet makers in our local area.

“Efforts to collaborate with fellow wood crafts businesses in Northumberland didn’t work out due to geography and other factors so we needed to be more creative.”

With no suitable training provider in the north of England or south of Scotland, John and wife Kate, a fellow director in the business, set up an arrangement with Rycotewood School of Furniture in Oxford to provide an apprenticeship based on a week-long block of college work, rather than the traditional day-release.

It also established links with King Edward VI High School in Morpeth and recruited Cole Thompson as its first apprentice in furniture making, who joined after his A levels.

To complement the apprenticeship and further address skills and labour shortages, John and Kate, who both have a background in further education, also run a year-long internship programme, and, having been so impressed with his performance, have already offered current intern Jack Colledge a permanent position at the end.

Cole and Jack are contributing to the growth of the business, which has seen its floor space increase ten-fold since it was set up in a workshop in John’s garden in 2019, and now has three premises and a large order book.

John said: “From the outset one of my ambitions for the business was that it would play its role in developing a wood-based, traditional craft, workforce and help build a skills base in rural areas, and I’m delighted that we’re doing that.

“Cole and Jack are an asset to our business and we’re confident that they’re going to be rising stars in the furniture-making industry. We are really looking forward to guiding their progress to mastery of their craft.”

The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and Department for Education have responded to the report.

Rural Affairs Minister Robbie Moore said: “This government is committed to making sure that the needs of people and businesses in rural areas are at the heart of policymaking, and the latest State of Rural Enterprise Report provides valuable insight into the pressures facing rural communities and their long-term growth.

“Our Rural England Prosperity Fund provides £110 million of funding for local authorities to provide capital grants to businesses and organisations in rural areas to support jobs and promote economic growth. We also have also recently provided funding for Rural Housing Enablers to unlock housing by connecting people with affordable homes in their area.

“Rural businesses make a crucial contribution to our economy, and we will continue to provide the support needed to ensure that rural areas across the nation can thrive.”

Minister for Skills, Apprenticeships and Higher Education Robert Halfon added: “We recognise the skills challenges rural businesses and enterprises face, which is why we are increasing apprenticeship funding by £2.7 billion by the next academic year so more employers can tap into the skilled workforce they need.”

The British Chambers of Commerce has welcomed the report.