A brand-new boutique Pilates studio has landed in the heart of Morpeth.

Roc Studio officially opened its doors on Newgate Street on August 16, offering high-energy mat and reformer Pilates classes at all levels.

Founded by American fitness instructor Rochelle Groh, the studio hopes to provide a luxury fitness experience – akin to those found in Los Angeles and New York.

Rochelle explained: “I grew up in LA and spent time in New York so being able to bring a really cool, elevated, boutique experience to the North East is really what I am after. When I moved here nine years ago, I felt like there was really no where cool and fun to workout.

Owner, Rochelle Groh at Roc Studio in Morpeth.

“Now those places are starting to pop-up, I didn't want to do it in the centre of Newcastle because there are already some there.

“When we found this location, we thought this would be a perfect place to bring a boutique fitness experience to because there is already great shops around – so it felt like a natural fit for us.”

Rochelle, who is a certified personal trainer, cycle, group fitness and Pilates instructor, is passionate about teachers who will bring good energy, enthusiasm and experience to the studio.

Although the studio will offer different levels of classes, Rochelle assures that Pilates can be made accessible for everyone.

The reformer Pilates studio.

She added: “I've been an athlete my whole life, I played basketball for 20 years in the states and have also always been a runner. Now I am approaching being a little bit older, I have to find things that work well for my body and so Pilates has really been that thing.

“Roc Base is more beginner and Roc Burn is for those who are more seasoned. But here’s the thing – a really great instructor can teach anybody in a class. Always trust that your instructor is able to layer or dial down depending on your ability.”

Rochelle’s husband, a qualified GP, is also going to be a part of the team, providing on-hand medical assistance or advice to clients when and where needed for extra assurance.