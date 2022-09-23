Victors has opened its first North East branch in Newcastle

Housed behind the landmark Pitcher & Piano, in the former Las Iguanas unit, this is the first North East opening for the Victors chain, which has built up a loyal following at its branches in Oxford, Alderley Edge and Hale thanks to its menu designed for grazing and its ‘Instagrammable’ interiors.

With an aesthetic that takes its style cues from the New York Hamptons, it’s very much got a luxe feel and really makes the most of the high ceilings and floor to ceiling windows of this modern building that floods the site with natural light. It’s luxury, but an accessible luxury that makes it ideal for long lunches with friends.

We sunk into our deep seats on a Saturday afternoon and took in the laid-back buzz and beach bar chilled out tunes.

Small plates at Victors, Newcastle Quayside

The menu, which also includes kids options, is broad with plenty on there, from nibbly bits such as a avocado hummus (£6), (which is one of a good selection of vegan and vegetarian options); various sushi rolls (starting from £9.50); sashimi (starting from £11.50); salads and poke bowls (starting from £11); pizzette (starting from £9.50); small plates such as croquettes and scallops, large plates such as the signature Victors burger (£15), steaks (starting at £23 for a 250g rib eye) and desserts starting from £6, with options such as ice cream; affogato; coconut and lemongrass panna cotta and raspberry baked alaska.

Often ‘Instagrammable’ restaurants doesn’t translate to good food, but we really enjoyed our selection for the table.

The sourdough, a huge mound torn into four hunks served with a trio moreish butters, salted, honey truffle and wild garlic, was great value at £6 and we got plenty of padron peppers for £7, served with a punchy harissa dip.

My hungover friend couldn’t quite face the tuna tartare (£13), but all the more for me. Served prettily, with chicory leaves encircling a decent-sized mound of delicate tartare topped with a soy-marinated egg yolk and pickled red onion, it was a rare treat indeed.

The ceiling is festooned with the small chain's signature wisteria canopy

The mini beef burgers, two for £10, and topped with Monterey Jack, pickles and burger sauce served her hangover better and were surprisingly good for a bite-size burger, I’ll make sure to order its big brother next time.

Sushi is a staple of the Victors menu, with plenty of options from which to choose. The neighbouring table had ordered the aforementioned full sushi set, which at £69 to share offers a range of sushi topped with sparklers, which draws plenty of attention to your table, if that’s your thing.

We went for a more understated choice, the spicy Devon crab sushi which was fairly priced, for sushi, at five pieces for £9.50. Again, it was creatively presented and came drizzled in a sriracha dressing which gave a kick to the more subtle crab.

Our side of parmesan truffle fries also hit the spot and was a generous portion for a fiver.

Victor's is in the former Las Iguanas site behind Pitcher & Piano

Drinks-wise, cocktails are their speciality, with options such as Basil Gimlet (£9.50) featuring Tanqueray Rangpur lime gin, fresh basil, Roses lime cordial and

smashed kiwi caipirinha (£9.95), a muddle of Sagatiba cachaça, fresh kiwi, fresh lime juice and Monin sugar syrup.

It’s a kaleidoscope of options that echoes the look of this most colourful of newcomers.

Also on the menu

Sushi at Victor's Newcastle

Victors this week launches its afternoon tea experience, which it’s billing as “the most theatrical” in Newcastle.

Sandwiches include smoked salmon and cream cheese, egg and cress and edamame houmous, all made on freshly baked brioche buns. Alongside this, a selection of asparagus maki rolls add an oriental flair to the experience.

Sweet treats include scones with clotted cream, Tiptree jams and strawberries, Pistachio Cheesecake, Caramel Banana Cake, Mini Fruit Tarts and Victors’ signature mini ice cream cones.

The menu comes with the option to elevate the city’s “most instagrammable afternoon tea” experience by adding a glass of Veuve Clicquot Champagne. It will be available seven days a week from 2pm to 5pm, for pre-booked tables only.

In addition, from Saturday, October 8, Victors will also be launching its new breakfast menu. It includes a range of freshly baked pastries, pancake stacks and toasted granola plus vegan, classic English and American style breakfast options. You can also get the day off to a flying start with a range of breakfast cocktails.

::Afternoon Tea costs £27 per person or £37 with a glass of champagne.

The large restaurant also has a terrace

::Weekend breakfast is available from 10am to midday, Saturday and Sunday.

Victors, Newcastle Quayside