You get plenty of bangers for your buck with this musical which is filled with hit after hit that come thick and fast in this well-paced piece.

It is, of course, based on the hit 1992 film which is etched in the memories of many who fell in love with the story of feisty popstar Rachel Marron and stoic former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, played so brilliantly by Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner.

Stepping into shoes of an icon is never easy, but former Pussycat Doll Melody Thornton does a good job of making the sassy role her own.

Melody Thornton as Rachel Marron

It’s a big sing of a show and it can’t be easy hitting those high notes week in, week out, but her popstar background brought arena-performance vibes to the upbeat numbers, such as Queen of the Night and I’m Every Woman. Great too to hear a genuine American accent in the role – an accent that can often be hammy in musical theatre.

However, it was in the slower numbers where her vocals seemed to really shine. Melody by name, melody by nature as she performed haunting renditions of I Have Nothing and Run To You. Beautiful vocals too from Emily-Mae as troubled sister Nicki who’s desperate to step out of her famous sibling’s shadow.

Fans of the film won’t be disappointed with a plot that’s faithful to the original, but there’s also some added Whitney numbers such as I Wanna Dance with Somebody, One Moment in Time and Million Dollar Bill which help to flesh out the story for the stage.

The karaoke bar scene with a gaggle of girls drunkenly singing Where Do Broken Hearts Go is a particularly good addition.

The Bodyguard tour

Stepping into the stiff suit of Frank Farmer is former Emmerdale and Hollyoaks actor Ayden Callaghan who gradually softens as his and Rachel’s relationship becomes more than just professional.

We particularly enjoyed Marios Nicolaides as The Stalker who has a really commanding, menacing presence on stage. Clearly he’s a psychopath, but this walking red flag is oddly attractive and has a touch of the Joe Goldbergs about him from Netflix hit You.

Despite The Stalker’s best efforts to end Rachel’s career, and her life (gulp), hero Frank saves the day and takes one for the team at The Oscars. What a guy.

I Will Always Love You is, of course, the number everyone is waiting for and Melody delivers it with real sweetness as she rises above the spotlit stage on a plinth resplendent in a glittery, feathered frock. It’s a beautifully still moment in time.

The montage of moody black and white shots of Frank and Rachel behind her are a little cheesy, but hey this isn’t a show that takes itself too seriously.

With out favourite stalker behind bars, it was time for a Monday night disco as the cast delivered a concert-worthy performance of I Wanna Dance with Somebody for the finale that had plenty of queens of the night up on their feet.