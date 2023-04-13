Shoreston Hall, near Seahouses, has been purchased by Ida Homes which is working on plans to sensitively restore the building.

The 18th century property boasts views directly out to sea and the Farne Islands.

Charlie Maling-Dunn, operations director at the Morpeth-based firm, said: “When we heard Shoreston Hall was about to be marketed for sale, we immediately felt compelled to take on the task of creating the next phase of its history.

Shoreston Hall.

“Shoreston Hall is an important landmark set back from the north Northumberland coastline. Our team has a proven track record of restoring historic buildings across the county and we look forward to bringing our expertise to this challenging project.

“After completing on the purchase, we are now working through early stage plans of how best to bring the building back into residential use. We are seeking advice from Northumberland County Council’s planning officers as we progress the initial designs.

“We hope to submit a planning application later this year and the local community will be consulted on our proposals as part of the planning process.”

Ida Homes formally launched in 2022, bringing together a team of building and planning experts.

Past projects include the restoration of disused farm buildings at Broomhouse Steadings in Chatton. The team also built 20 homes at Home Farm in Ellingham, using local stone to create character that would complement the neighbouring Ellingham Hall.

