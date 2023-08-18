Reproflex3, a prepress, flexographic plate manufacturer and FMCG packaging print specialist, has acquired ANF Ltd in Shildon, County Durham, experts in the production of flexographic printing plates for the packaging industry.

The acquisition will support Reproflex3’s expansion inside the European corrugated packaging sector by increasing its production capabilities as well as growing its footprint in the pharmaceutical sector.

Andrew Hewitson, CEO at Reproflex3, said: “ANF is a respected player in the UK pharma and corrugated packaging industries, whose expertise is unquestioned with excellent people, processes and products.

Reproflex 3 chief executive, Andrew Hewitson.

“We are pleased to formally announce this strategic investment for the Reproflex3 Group as we seek to increase our manufacturing capacity and knowhow within corrugate both here in the UK and internationally.

“By adding ANF’s capabilities and prepress plate technologies to our portfolio of businesses, we can provide customers with an even higher level of service and expertise as we combine the assets and strengths of both businesses.”

Paul Stoddart, managing director at ANF, added: “I am pleased about this deal for ANF and our people.

“Reproflex3 is an innovative and ambitious company with a successful 25-year track record in prepress and flexible packaging. Our talented team will now have access to their state-of-the-art technologies as well as benefit from Reproflex3’s vast knowledge and digital workflow management systems.”