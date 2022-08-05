Ian Williams Ltd was declared Supreme Winner at the annual Premier Trophy Awards hosted by the Painting and Decorating Association (PDA).

The Bristol-based firm was recognised for its work at Longstone lighthouse on the Farne Islands, also winning the industrial category.

A directly employed team from the company lived and worked at the lighthouse for three weeks, facing challenges including the location and environment as well as the weather and supply constraints due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Longstone lighthouse.

The PDA appoints six independent judges who visit projects across the UK ahead of the awards ceremony at the prestigious Plaisterers’ Hall in London.

The judges said: “The geographic location presented access issues to overcome on this project, and the work was weather-dependent.

“The selection of the team had to be carefully thought out as they were needed to both work and live on the project for three weeks in a very restricted environment.

“The result is the superb redecoration of a striking landmark which is a great credit to all involved in delivering a quality finish in a challenging environment.”

Ian Williams Ltd receiving their award.

Ian Williams was also commended for a residential project and highly commended in the commercial category.

Each year, the Premier Trophy Awards celebrate the best work across seven categories: Decorative, Highly Decorative, Small Contractor, Residential, Commercial, New Build and Industrial, with one project declared the Supreme Winner.

Chief executive of the PDA, Neil Ogilvie said: “I’d like to thank our award sponsors and our independent judges, who are all members of the Institute of Clerk of Works

and Construction Inspectorate (ICWCI).

“They visited all short-listed projects to assess the quality of work and gain insight into the challenges overcome to produce the final result.

“To be declared Supreme Winner is not just a matter of overcoming challenges on site and providing an outstanding finish, it is about a drive to produce top class work

demonstrated by colleagues across the business.