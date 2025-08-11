Recruitment event to take place as Ryanair seeks to fill 35 cabin crew positions at Newcastle Airport

Ryanair is holding a recruitment event after announcing 35 new cabin crew positions for its Newcastle Airport base.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The airline, in cooperation with its recruitment partners ‘Cabin Crew International’, will host a cabin crew recruitment event on Wednesday, August 13.

Attendees will receive a detailed presentation about Ryanair and its operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It takes place at 10am at the Leonardo Hotel on Newcastle Quayside.

Ryanair is recruiting cabin crew in Newcastle. Picture: Pixabay

Further details and event registration are available at careers.ryanair.com

The event will also be attended by some of Ryanair’s current cabin crew members, offering attendees the unique opportunity to discuss the role with people actually doing the job, ask any questions first hand, and hear about their experience.

Ryanair’s director of talent, Mark Duffy, said: “We are delighted to announce 35 new cabin crew positions at our growing Newcastle Airport base to support our busy Winter 2025 operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We invite those interested in joining Europe’s largest airline to come along to our recruitment event taking place Wednesday, 13 August at 10am to meet the recruitment team and learn more about these exciting roles.

“These cabin crew opportunities offer candidates the chance to secure the best cabin crew jobs in aviation, where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities, discounted travel and more. We look forward to welcoming new cabin crew on board as Ryanair continues to grow across its industry leading network of over 230 destinations.”