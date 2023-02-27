Recharge Industries founder David Collard and right, a CGI of the £3.8bn car battery plant which will be built in Cambois.

Australian firm Recharge Industries has taken over the British start-up, which went into administration earlier this year.

Britishvolt had hoped to build a £3.8billion electric car battery plant in Cambois, but was unable to secure sufficient funding for the project.

Recharge's chief executive David Collard said a takeover deal had now been finalised, and he was looking forward to getting stuck in. He added: “Our proposal combined our financial, commercial, technology and manufacturing capabilities, with a highly credible plan to put boots and equipment on the ground quickly.

“Our technology – including an exclusive license for the intellectual property and battery technology – has been developed and validated over the last decade and will be the backbone of both gigafactories in Geelong [Australia] and Cambois.

“Backed by our global supply chain, strategic delivery partners and a number of significant customer agreements in place, we’re confident of making the Cambois gigafactory a success and growing it into an advanced green energy project.

"We can’t wait to get started and want to start as soon as possible.”

Mr Collard said the Britishvolt brand name would remain, but the business would initially focus on batteries for energy storage. It then intends to produce batteries for high-performance sports cars.

It is hoped the gigafactory will create 8,000 jobs on site and in the supply chain, and work is due to start in six to 12 months’ time.

Mr Collard added he had recently visited Northumberland and was impressed by its people. He said: “The North East of England has a real depth of history and talent in manufacturing and engineering.

"I recently spent time in the area to get to know the people and the site, and I was struck by the similarities to our Recharge Industries site in Geelong.

“I was really taken by the passion and pride that the people have for the region and their determination to get behind a project that can drive lasting change.

"We have the right plan in place, to match and support the region’s energy and ambition to become a major player in the international battery market.”

In response to the announcement, Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery said: “I am thrilled to hear that the takeover of Britishvolt by Recharge Industries has been completed.

“I have met with David Collard, along with other senior members of the team at Recharge Industries, a number of times already and have been impressed by both their professionalism and long term vision for the site in Cambois.

“While there is much to be pleased about this morning, it is important that we do not get carried away. This region cannot have another false dawn like with the original Britishvolt story.

“This includes the Government throwing their full support behind the new owners in order to get this project over the line.”

Blyth Valley MP Ian Levy said: “I have met with David and was very impressed with his vision and the scale of his ambition.