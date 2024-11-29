A pair of Chinese iron-red decorated dragon bowls from a Hexham seller have been sold for £325,000, including fees.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pair of Qing bowls, each finely decorated with dragons amongst cloud scrolls and waves soared above their estimate, finally hammering down at £250,000 online; after a 30-minute battle between multiple international telephone and internet bidders.

Originally listed for sale with an estimation of £200-400 due to their poor condition, bidding went way above the expected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nigel Smith, head of Asian Art and Ceramics at Anderson and Garland Auctioneers, Newcastle, said: "Due to their extensive damage, we conservatively estimated their value so it was phenomenal seeing the amount of interest and the price just climb.

The pair of Chinese bowls were sold by a Hexham seller.

"I am delighted to have been able to obtain the fourth highest sale price in Anderson and Garland’s history.”

The bowls were amongst other highlights on day one of the Christmas Country House and Fine Interiors Auction on 28th November, including a Song Dynasty tortoiseshell glazed stoneware jar, selling for £46,800.