Rare Chinese bowls from Hexham seller sold for £325,000 at auction
The pair of Qing bowls, each finely decorated with dragons amongst cloud scrolls and waves soared above their estimate, finally hammering down at £250,000 online; after a 30-minute battle between multiple international telephone and internet bidders.
Originally listed for sale with an estimation of £200-400 due to their poor condition, bidding went way above the expected.
Nigel Smith, head of Asian Art and Ceramics at Anderson and Garland Auctioneers, Newcastle, said: "Due to their extensive damage, we conservatively estimated their value so it was phenomenal seeing the amount of interest and the price just climb.
"I am delighted to have been able to obtain the fourth highest sale price in Anderson and Garland’s history.”
The bowls were amongst other highlights on day one of the Christmas Country House and Fine Interiors Auction on 28th November, including a Song Dynasty tortoiseshell glazed stoneware jar, selling for £46,800.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.