The firm has grown the workforce at its Alnwick facility by 20% over the past two years and now employs over 200 people across a range of scientific disciplines.

These include process chemistry, solid-state characterisation, radiosynthesis, analytical science, bioanalysis, and formulation development.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last October, the company announced the completion of a major £6 million expansion of its drug substance manufacturing facility, which created an additional 80-100 new scientific and technical jobs at the facility.

Quotient Sciences in Alnwick.

The 20 jobs currently being advertised include positions for manufacturing scientists, bioanalysts, chemists and analytical scientists.

Paul Ryan, SVP & Head of Candidate Development, said: “We are a growing site, creating opportunities for career growth both within the Alnwick team and as part of the wider Quotient Sciences organisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is very inspiring to work on pharmaceutical projects that deliver on our manifesto, ‘Molecule to cure. Fast.™’, and hear first-hand from some of the patients who have benefited from the new medicines we have helped to deliver.

"In 2023, the pace of growth is set to continue with the expansion of our aseptic manufacturing capability at the Alnwick site, along with continued growth across all areas of the business. This will provide opportunities for technical and manufacturing roles in drug product manufacturing.”

For those interested in open positions, the Alnwick site is known for providing excellent career development opportunities for knowledgeable, ambitious, and hardworking candidates.

This reputation was recognised in 2021, when the site was named ‘Most Inspirational North-East (UK) Science Employer’ by STEM Learning as part of the STEM Ambassadors program.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

By joining Quotient Sciences, candidates gain the opportunity to work across a range of customer projects and scientific areas. The company offers a flexible working environment for many roles, which enables candidates to choose their work pattern.

During the interview process, candidates meet with multiple colleagues to find out more about Quotient Sciences, their interested role, and the facility.

Candidates who were invited for interviews have previously commented that they like the flexible work arrangement, the technical and diverse range of work, and the welcoming colleagues onsite.