Quintuple award for Ground-breaking Renewables Business…

Calibrate design, install and maintain commercial scale renewable technologies. The project that scooped the win was a highly efficient 2-phase 3MW Ground Source Heat Pump system for a farming client in Scotland, with big plans for expansion and growth. Due to the nature of their fruit processing business, they require large amounts of heat and chill to ensure that their product is processed and stored in premium condition.

The pioneering systems that Calibrate designed and installed, the first in 2021 and the expansion in 2023, ensured minimal business disruption, as the heat pumps’ plantroom was built offsite enabling a swift and trouble-free connection once the ground pipework was completed. A key requirement was responsive and intelligent controls to ensure that the system was adaptive to the daily needs of the business, whose success lies on exacting temperatures and conditions and ultra efficient energy performance to save costs and reduce carbon footprint. This innovative combination was what impressed the judges to award Calibrate the winning accolade.

Commenting on the win, Jack Smales, managing director of Calibrate said: “To be recognised again at this prestigious event in a category that is very much the pinnacle of our business has been another rewarding experience. These awards showcase the best of the industry and demonstrate the highest level of knowledge and expertise, so it is great to be win against other ground-breaking suppliers and projects.

“Aside of our accolade, what is more important is the costs and carbon savings that this and many of our clients are now saving as a result of these alternative technologies. A change in mindset on how we heat and chill our processes and spaces results is an outcome that is far kinder to the planet and purse.”

Presenting the Award on the night was Axel Blake, 2022 winner of Britain’s Got Talent, who also provided the entertainment on the night. Accepting the award on behalf of Calibrate was Emma Tandy, marketing manager who said: “Every year we go along thinking we won’t win again, and we are always surprised and thrilled to come away with a trophy. As always, we were up against some strong competition in the industry, so it was very humbling to be acknowledged again.

“As a pioneering business in the industry, visibility like this helps us to get closer to our vision of making net zero a reality for businesses through innovative technologies.”

