PureGym Brings a New Era of Fitness to Cramlington

Manor Walks Shopping & Leisure is delighted to confirm that PureGym, the UK’s largest gym operator, will soon be opening a brand-new, state-of-the-art facility in the heart of Cramlington.

The new PureGym will provide a modern and accessible fitness environment for the local community, with a full range of high-quality cardio, strength, and functional training equipment. Members will benefit from flexible, great-value memberships with no contracts, as well as 24/7 access to fit exercise around even the busiest of schedules.

Located within Westmorland Retail Park, the gym will be ideally placed for residents and visitors to combine workouts with shopping, dining, and other daily activities. It will also enhance the centre’s growing lifestyle and leisure offer, attracting new visitors and giving existing shoppers another reason to return.

Lee Farrier, Head of Commercial & Workspace at Advance Northumberland said: “We are thrilled to welcome PureGym to Westmorland Retail Park. This addition will not only broaden the range of amenities available but also create a fantastic new fitness destination for the people of Cramlington and beyond. We are committed to investing in facilities that enhance the visitor experience, and we know PureGym will be a tremendous success here.”

A spokesperson at PureGym said: “There is huge appetite for flexible, affordable fitness in Northumberland and we are delighted to be opening a brand-new club in Cramlington at Manor Walks Shopping Centre. PureGym Cramlington will provide members with 24/7 access to state-of-the-art fitness facilities to help them reach their fitness potential – all through our flagship low-cost, zero contract memberships. The 10,000 sq. ft gym is in a fantastic location, and will help drive footfall to the shopping centre and retail park, as well as creating nine jobs in the fitness and health sector. We look forward to welcoming members through the doors of PureGym Cramlington this October –sign up to our opening offer now!”

Work to prepare the site will begin shortly, with the gym set to feature a spacious layout, the latest training technology, and a welcoming environment for people of all fitness levels.

The official opening date will be confirmed in the coming months. For all the latest updates, follow Manor Walks on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok or visit www.manorwalks.co.uk.