The administrators of a portfolio of pubs, including venues in Morpeth, Ashington, and Whitley Bay, have appointed a firm to sell the properties.

Milton Portfolio Op Co 3, which owned Ashington’s The Elephant, The Black Bull in Morpeth, and Whitley Bay’s The Victoria and Dirty Habit, entered administration on November 17.

Avison Young and Watling Real Estate has now been appointed to market their portfolio of 25 North East and Yorkshire pubs by administrators Interpath Advisory. They will list the bars in the new year.

Peter Constantine, leisure team director at Avison Young, said: “This presents a rare opportunity for an operator to take on an established portfolio of strong performing pubs within a fairly tight geographic area.

The Black Bull and The Elephant are among the pubs that will go up for sale. (Photo by Google)

“We anticipate strong demand for the pubs, both as one or a couple of lots and on an individual basis.”