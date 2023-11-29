Pubs in Morpeth, Ashington, and Whitley Bay to be listed for sale in the new year
and live on Freeview channel 276
Milton Portfolio Op Co 3, which owned Ashington’s The Elephant, The Black Bull in Morpeth, and Whitley Bay’s The Victoria and Dirty Habit, entered administration on November 17.
Avison Young and Watling Real Estate has now been appointed to market their portfolio of 25 North East and Yorkshire pubs by administrators Interpath Advisory. They will list the bars in the new year.
Peter Constantine, leisure team director at Avison Young, said: “This presents a rare opportunity for an operator to take on an established portfolio of strong performing pubs within a fairly tight geographic area.
“We anticipate strong demand for the pubs, both as one or a couple of lots and on an individual basis.”
Interpath Advisory managing director Ryan Grant said: “The joint administrators continue to trade all 25 pubs while we seek a buyer for the business and its assets.”