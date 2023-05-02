SSE Renewables have proposed connecting its planned Berwick Bank wind farm off the coast of East Lothian, Scotland to the mainland at a site in Cambois, near Blyth.

Local residents can attend East Bedlington Community Centre between 1pm and 7pm on Thursday, May 11 for a public consultation on the concept.

A planning application for the Cambois aspect of the project is expected to be submitted to Northumberland County Council later this year.

The plans can be viewed at an event in Bedlington next week.

Gary Donlin, head of offshore stakeholder engagement at SSE Renewables, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for local residents to come along and find out more about Berwick Bank and the proposed Cambois connection, whilst also giving members of the SSE Renewables team the chance to fully engage with and talk first hand to those who may have any possible questions at this stage.

“We are still very much in the development and pre-planning phase, but if approved, this could become a trailblazing offshore site at the forefront of delivering the country’s net zero agenda.

“South east Northumberland has seen a remarkable transformation in terms of industry over the last decade plus, and is now a key location for renewable energy.

“Therefore, we are very keen for everyone living locally who can attend the consultation event to do so.”