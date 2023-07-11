The former site of The Fat Farmer in Bebside will be redeveloped into the new venue, which will be run by the current owner of the retail and leisure complex’s micropub Mr Tighe’s and La Giardino Caffe in Seaton Delaval.

The pub will then close, with the smaller site used as extra space for The Fat Butcher. The Fat Farmer has already moved within the butcher’s unit at the complex.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dan Miller, the developer that owns the complex, said: “We are looking much further forward, because there are exciting new plans for Bebside.

A CGI of what the site will look like when redeveloped.

“The train is coming in, we know that there are planning applications in for more houses, and stuff like that.

“I think that from a sustainability point of view, those houses need somewhere to shop and need somewhere to eat.

He added: “It is great news for the area, great news for business, great news for growth, and it is exciting times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Up to 12 new jobs will be created as a result of the new venture.

A CGI of the cafe's interior, which planners have approved.

According to the planning application: “The proposal includes an increase in floor area, kitchen facilities and office space allowing Mr Tighes to provide a much improved offer to the area.

“It is with the site redesign that we have been able to achieve a restructure of the businesses allowing growth, job creation, extension and improvement to the site operation.”

Despite 11 supportive comments, four objections were received on the application claiming noise and parking issues would be created.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, planners decided that there was sufficient parking at the site already, and that the road between the complex and the nearest housing development meant there would not be substantial noise issues.

The site of The Fat Farmer on Front Street in Bebside.

Dan said: “We have got to thank the local authority for understanding the vision that we have and being onboard and working with us to deliver these schemes in a timely manner.”

Dan also runs The Secret Garden site in Seaton Delaval and says he is committed to supporting small businesses in Northumberland at his sites.