Pub in Blyth to move and become licensed cafe after planning approval to redevelop former grocers granted
The former site of The Fat Farmer in Bebside will be redeveloped into the new venue, which will be run by the current owner of the retail and leisure complex’s micropub Mr Tighe’s and La Giardino Caffe in Seaton Delaval.
The pub will then close, with the smaller site used as extra space for The Fat Butcher. The Fat Farmer has already moved within the butcher’s unit at the complex.
Dan Miller, the developer that owns the complex, said: “We are looking much further forward, because there are exciting new plans for Bebside.
“The train is coming in, we know that there are planning applications in for more houses, and stuff like that.
“I think that from a sustainability point of view, those houses need somewhere to shop and need somewhere to eat.
He added: “It is great news for the area, great news for business, great news for growth, and it is exciting times.”
Up to 12 new jobs will be created as a result of the new venture.
According to the planning application: “The proposal includes an increase in floor area, kitchen facilities and office space allowing Mr Tighes to provide a much improved offer to the area.
“It is with the site redesign that we have been able to achieve a restructure of the businesses allowing growth, job creation, extension and improvement to the site operation.”
Despite 11 supportive comments, four objections were received on the application claiming noise and parking issues would be created.
However, planners decided that there was sufficient parking at the site already, and that the road between the complex and the nearest housing development meant there would not be substantial noise issues.
Dan said: “We have got to thank the local authority for understanding the vision that we have and being onboard and working with us to deliver these schemes in a timely manner.”
Dan also runs The Secret Garden site in Seaton Delaval and says he is committed to supporting small businesses in Northumberland at his sites.
He said: “Small businesses buy local, support local, and in terms of quality of goods, they can do a much better job.”