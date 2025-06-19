An £8.35m project to transform a Blyth dock has been finished.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Esh Construction has carried out the work on the Ash Barge Dock at Northumberland Energy Park in partnership with Advance Northumberland.

The site is part of Energy Central, the UK’s unique port-based service, investment and growth cluster for companies operating in the offshore energy and subsea markets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since works began in June 2024, 173 tubular steel piles with a diameter of 610mm were successfully installed around the dock-side. The piles were driven to depths varying from 16m to 18.5m to support the main reinforced concrete relieving slab.

The completion of work at Ash Barge Dock.

Paving the way for the Ash Barge Dock to become operational, 3,000m3 of reinforced concrete was placed to form the 1m deep relieving slab immediately adjacent to the existing West and North quay walls.

The completed berth provides a safe working load of 5,300kN to make the dock serviceable for the import and export of components and finished goods.

Esh Construction’s divisional director, Steven Garrigan, said: “It has been great to work with Advance Northumberland on this project and we are proud to have completed the scheme which forms part of the wider Phase 1 enabling works at the Ash Barge Dock.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the rear of the relieving slab, ‘transition’ slabs were cast, consisting of 540mm thick reinforced concrete at a volume of 700m3 . A further 8,100m² of reinforced concrete paving at a depth of 300mm was laid to ensure vehicles can operate safely on the dock.

Ash Barge Dock.

The concreting operation was completed over 60 separate pours with a total concrete volume of 6,130m3 .

Elsewhere on the site, two existing 4m diameter culverts were decommissioned, which were remnants from the previous Blyth power station, while hydro-demolition was undertaken to remove eight 30-tonne mooring bollards.

The dock’s drainage has also been upgraded.

Steven Harrison, chief executive at Advance Northumberland, said: “The completion of the Ash Barge Dock marks a significant step forward for Northumberland Energy Park and the wider Energy Central cluster.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re proud to have worked with Esh Construction to deliver this vital infrastructure, which will support the growth of offshore energy and manufacturing in the region. This facility is now ready to serve future occupiers, helping to drive regeneration, investment, and skilled job creation across Northumberland.”