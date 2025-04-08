Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

North East companies developing technologies for the UK’s offshore wind sector can now apply for a new £600,000 funding programme.

The Technology, Innovation and Green Growth for Offshore Renewables (TIGGOR) programme supports development of innovative technologies with potential to increase UK content in the offshore renewable energy supply chain through grant funding and business support.

The TIGGOR programme is funded by the North East Combined Authority (NECA), who have partnered with the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult, based in Blyth, to deliver the programme, with support by offshore wind developers Equinor and EDF Renewables.

Since its launch in 2020, TIGGOR has funded 14 projects in the North East of England through £3.7M of shared research and development grant funding, creating 33 jobs, 22 apprenticeships, and 18 products to market from the North East supply chain.

Catapult TIGGOR Supply Chain Programme.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said: “The North East has unrivalled access to the North Sea, and we are already a major international hub for the offshore energy and subsea sectors, with a global recognition for our world-class innovation and engineering expertise.

“Partnering with the TIGGOR programme demonstrates our ambitions to unlock a new generation of jobs, investment and training for people and businesses, whilst tackling the climate emergency and showcasing our region on the national and international stage."

Magnus Willett, senior project manager, ORE Catapult said: “This extension of the TIGGOR grant initiative provides a focused programme exclusively tailored to support high growth North East companies, developing disruptive, innovative technologies.”

Andrew Saunders, Equinor’s Prepare for Operations (PFO) manager, Dogger Bank Wind Farm added: “Technology and innovation are key to drive growth and support job creation, and when applied to the offshore renewable sector are crucial for achieving the UK’s net zero targets.

"Equinor, as a partner on the world’s largest offshore wind farm is very pleased to support the extension of the TIGGOR 2 programme.”

Shiu Hui, New Technology and Innovation manager, EDF Renewables said: "With two offshore wind farms already operational in the North East, we recognise the immense potential for further job creation and growth in the region.”

Companies can apply until May 2, 2025. Applications are open to companies registered in Newcastle, North Tyneside or Northumberland. ORE Catapult will also soon be launching a TIGGOR funded Fit for Offshore Renewables (F4OR) business mentoring programme.