A planning application seeking permission to build some modern office spaces in Bedlington town centre has been submitted to Northumberland County Council.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The proposal involves two two-storey buildings resembling stacked shipping containers on land behind the former Market Tavern, now restaurant and bar Mood.

Parking provision for cars and bicycles is included in the plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The plans have been submitted by local business owner Brent Towers, who said he believes the designs are in keeping with other new developments in the surrounding area.

According to the man behind the proposal, there is already interest in the units. (Photo by Brent Towers)

He said: “We could really do with the support of Bedlington residents to try and push this planning application through.

“It is not just for the benefit of us, it is for the benefit of the whole town.

“Hopefully people see us investing and building things and the shops will be full, so people hopefully see that there is a market there.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brent said there has already been interest from professional services firms such as accountancy and solicitor practices in taking on a lease for the proposed properties.

He is putting his faith in regeneration proposals for the Market Place area from other parties, such as Northumberland County Council, going ahead to make the venture viable.

He said: “What I am banking on is that the council is still going to spend millions of pounds that was allocated for the site next door in the coming years. We are just first to the party.

“But if they do not then obviously things will not pan out the way we want them to. It is a little bit of a risk on our part.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Brent believes the proposal will contribute in a small way to improving the town centre. He added: “It will not just entice the council to hurry up but it will also spur on private investors as well.

“Bedlington is a great town. There is normally a lot of support from the people who live in the town. They would rather stay local and support local and spend local, rather than go elsewhere, and they just need the shops to visit.”