Proposal could see new self storage facility built in Cramlington
Proposals for the facility, which will be run by EXO Storage if approved, could see 300 storage containers and one container serving as a site office installed at the Bassington Lane site in Cramlington.
According to design documents submitted with the planning application: “This development will turn an existing vacant site into a much needed high quality self storage facility, which will appeal to a range of users in the area.”
The document continued: “The site layout follows a simple form, which provides a one way system around the container sites.
“It is proposed as an asset to the area through the re-introduction of activity on the site, with the aim of providing a boost for the economy for the local area.
“The council is encouraged to accept this proposal as a positive contribution to the local area.”