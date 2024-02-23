Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Proposals for the facility, which will be run by EXO Storage if approved, could see 300 storage containers and one container serving as a site office installed at the Bassington Lane site in Cramlington.

According to design documents submitted with the planning application: “This development will turn an existing vacant site into a much needed high quality self storage facility, which will appeal to a range of users in the area.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The document continued: “The site layout follows a simple form, which provides a one way system around the container sites.

The site in Cramlington is currently vacant. (Photo by Google)

“It is proposed as an asset to the area through the re-introduction of activity on the site, with the aim of providing a boost for the economy for the local area.