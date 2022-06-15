The firm, which recently merged with Johnson Tucker LLP, now employs over 100 people operating out of six offices across the North East , with further growth plans already in development.

Sally said: “Ambitious growth is at the centre of our plans and in particular we’re geared up to grow our commercial property offering, since becoming one of the largest commercial property teams in the north of England following our merger. The property industry has evolved at a rapid pace over the last couple of years so it’s an exciting time to be in the MD seat.”