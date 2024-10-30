Ponteland-based Major Family Law has announced four promotions as it marks its 15th anniversary.

Calvin Walker, Sahil Aggarwal, Stephanie Layton, and Stacy Williams all become Senior Associates.

Additionally, Lottie Weston is celebrating qualification as a solicitor, having excelled in the new SQE examination.

Founder and managing director Joanne Major said: “With 15 years of proven success behind us, it’s fair to say that Major Family Law is not just a law firm any more: we have built a solid legacy of trust, innovation, and service.”