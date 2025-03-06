Produced in Northumberland scheme to be relaunched in bid to elevate county's reputation as a food and drink destination

An ambitious project to revamp the Produced in Northumberland scheme is planned.

The initiative which verifies and promotes locally sourced food and drink in Northumberland is set to relaunch this spring.

Northumberland County Council is working with support from Northumberland Small Business Service and Food and Drink North East on a project to redefine the scheme’s purpose.

The goal is to create a clearly defined and valued standard that businesses and consumers can trust – one that champions quality, provenance, authenticity, and the integration of local supply chains.

Steve Wheaton (Enspire), Natalie Wood (Brockbushes), Ian Pilkington (FADNE), Amy Cole (Northumberland Coffee), Chris Jewitt (FADNE) and Cllr Richard Wearmouth. Picture: RJM Photography

Events have been held at Ad Gefrin and Brocksbushes Farm to gain feedback and suggestions from Produced in Northumberland members.

Cllr Richard Wearmouth said: “It has been a great set of events, supported by programmes who work in the heart of the business community. These events are key for the collaboration and how the council, businesses and residents of Northumberland can work together to showcase all the fantastic Northumbrian food, drink and hospitality.”