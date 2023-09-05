Prestigious tourism award given to SEVEN accommodation providers in Northumberland

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

They are among 100 winners of the VisitEngland Rose Award which celebrate the establishments which give visitors the best customer experience.

Northumberland winners are: Brunton House, near Christon Bank; Millers Hill in the Breamish Valley; The Coach House at Breamish House; Waterford in Bamburgh; The Walls in Berwick; Woodside Lodge in Hexham and Old School House, Haltwhistle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other recipients in the North East are: Apartment 5, Seafront Apartments, Cullercoats; Derwent View Cottage, Consett; and Thomas Wright House, Spennymoor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stephen Scott, who runs The Walls B&B in Berwick with his wife, Louise.

The awards recognise the establishments, irrespective of their star rating, style or type of accommodation, where the owners, management and employees provide world-class service to their visitors.

VisitEngland advisory board member Nadine Thomson said: “The ROSE Awards celebrate and champion the accommodation businesses across England who go above and beyond in their customer service to guarantee visitors have amazing experiences.

"There truly is a place to stay to suit all tastes and budgets in England and these awards also highlight the exceptional variety on offer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"From our wonderful English inns and pubs with rooms, to glamping, camping and farm-stays in beautiful countryside and coastal locations. From traditional B&Bs and self-catering cottages to luxury boutique accommodation, there really is something for everyone.”

The ROSE Award winners were nominated by VisitEngland’s quality scheme assessors and selected from assessor comments and online feedback from overseas and domestic visitors.

The award recipients include all types of accommodation from B&Bs/guesthouses, self-catering and hotels to parks, campsites, glamping sites and hostels and cover a range of ratings from three to five stars, as well as accredited properties.

ROSE Award recipients can advertise their accolade as long as they remain within the VisitEngland quality scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The VisitEngland ROSE Awards 2023, now in their seventh year, were presented at an afternoon tea event on Tuesday at the Great Fosters Hotel in Egham, Surrey.