Powburn is the next Northumberland community to join the GoFibre network. (Photo: Ian Georgeson)

Powburn has become the latest Northumberland area to join the GoFibre broadband network.

Over 100 homes and businesses are set to benefit and nearby areas, Eglingham and Wooler will also join the network.

The build is part of Project Gigabit, the UK Government’s programme enabling hard-to-reach communities to access gigabit-capable broadband.

In 2022, GoFibre was awarded £2m to improve broadband connections in Durham-Teesdale and North Northumberland.

Andy Hepburn, chief operating officer at GoFibre, said: “With the completion of a significant number of premises in Powburn, our progress on building our lightning-fast full fibre network in North Northumberland continues.

“It’s a great opportunity for residents and businesses to get connected to the fastest and most reliable internet connection, with the many benefits that brings.”

You can check your availability or register your interest here.

To mark the build finishing, GoFibre is donating a voucher for local eatery The Running Fox as a prize at a local fundraiser in aid of new picnic tables for the play area, and Parkinsons UK.

Held on June 13 at The Breamish Hall, GoFibre’s local community engagement executive will be at the event to answer questions.

May Wilson, chairman of Powburn Parish Council, said: “I urge as many local people as possible to come along and support our quiz night at The Breamish Hall.

"We want to raise as much money as we can for a fantastic local project that benefits everyone, but also Parkinsons UK, a charity that is tackling a challenging neurological condition that sadly affects people in every community.

“Thanks to local residents Mike and Wendy for making the event happen and to GoFibre for supporting the event.”