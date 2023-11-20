Poundstretcher is set to open a new store in Alnwick.

An official opening of the former M&Co unit on Bondgate Within takes place on Tuesday, November 28 at 10am.

The first arrivals will be welcomed by a local entertainer and there will be £250 worth of Poundstretcher shopping vouchers up for grabs.

A 60-second charity trolley dash is also planned.

The former M&Co in Alnwick.

Jim Bow, regional director, said: “We are pleased to be opening our store in Alnwick for the locals to access our wide range of offers and products including so many Christmas must-haves.

"The team is working hard to deliver an outstanding shopping experience, great service, and an enjoyable shopping environment for all our old and new customers.

"We are expecting massive queues for our opening day specials, including an action-packed morning, so come early to not miss out!”

Alnwick will become the 23rd store to open this year as part of the Poundstretcher group.