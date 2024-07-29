Poundstretcher in Ashington and Blyth celebrates new ownership with event offering the chance to win a shopping voucher every hour
Customers who shop in store on Friday, August 2, Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.
The lucky customers will be randomly selected using the in-store radio systems.
The new owners are the Fortress Investment Group, which acquired Poundstretcher in April. Fortress also owns Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.
Since April, there have been more than 800 permanent price cuts on many product categories across the store – including household and cleaning, DIY, health and beauty, storage and reading glasses.
Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher is changing fast. Whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.
“The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.
“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”
Other changes include a new customer events aisle with hundreds of deals on household favourites and a monthly leaflet to tell customers all about its price cuts and various deals.
