Members of the Ashington Poundstretcher store team.

A Mega Weekend Event is coming up at Poundstretcher stores in Ashington and Blyth to mark the new ownership for the business.

Customers who shop in store on Friday, August 2, Saturday, August 3 and Sunday, August 4 have a chance to win a £10 shopping voucher every hour.

The lucky customers will be randomly selected using the in-store radio systems.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The new owners are the Fortress Investment Group, which acquired Poundstretcher in April. Fortress also owns Majestic Wine, Vagabond Wines and Punch Pubs Group in the UK.

Members of the Blyth Poundstretcher store team.

Since April, there have been more than 800 permanent price cuts on many product categories across the store – including household and cleaning, DIY, health and beauty, storage and reading glasses.

Andy Atkinson, Poundstretcher’s new CEO, said: “Under new ownership and new leadership, Poundstretcher is changing fast. Whilst we’re just getting started, the feedback from customers on our price cuts and new brands has been great.

“The continued cost of living crisis has been difficult for households up and down the country, so I’m pleased we’re helping our customers to save money and I’m happy to see more and more of them shopping with us every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“To mark the start of this new journey, we’re giving away tens of thousands of pounds worth of vouchers across the country over one weekend.”