Poundland in Cramlington to close its doors for good this weekend

By Andrew Coulson
Published 8th Aug 2025, 11:33 BST
Poundland’s store closures will come into effect from this weekend and those shutting for good include the shop in Cramlington.

The last day of business for the store in the Manor Walks shopping centre is Sunday (August 10).

Gordon Brothers, an investment group which owns Laura Ashley, bought the beleaguered high street chain from Pepco in June.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It warned then in court documents that 68 stores would have to go as part of its restructuring and it has gone on to determine that more than half of this number will close in August.

Poundland is shutting 37 stores in August, including the shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)placeholder image
Poundland is shutting 37 stores in August, including the shop in Cramlington. (Photo by Carl Court/AFP via Getty Images)

The chain has more than 800 shops across the UK and employs about 16,000 people.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said last month: “While our anticipated network of around 650–700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby closes.”

Related topics:PoundlandCramlington

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice