Poundland’s store closures will come into effect from this weekend and those shutting for good include the shop in Cramlington.

The last day of business for the store in the Manor Walks shopping centre is Sunday (August 10).

Gordon Brothers, an investment group which owns Laura Ashley, bought the beleaguered high street chain from Pepco in June.

It warned then in court documents that 68 stores would have to go as part of its restructuring and it has gone on to determine that more than half of this number will close in August.

The chain has more than 800 shops across the UK and employs about 16,000 people.

Poundland’s retail director Darren MacDonald said last month: “While our anticipated network of around 650–700 stores remains a sizeable one, we entirely understand how disappointing it will be for customers when one nearby closes.”