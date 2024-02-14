Potential blow for Sanderson Arcade in Morpeth as The Body Shop UK enters administration
Its shop in the Northumberland town, located in Sanderson Arcade, is open seven days a week.
The Body Shop was acquired in November by Aurelius and the private equity firm has confirmed that it has appointed the accounting firm FRP Advisory as the administrator.
In a statement, The Body Shop said: “Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”
However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure “customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products”.
The Body Shop is a significant employer in Britain, with a considerable workforce based at its London headquarters.