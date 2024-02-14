The Body Shop has a shop in Morpeth's Sanderson Arcade.

Its shop in the Northumberland town, located in Sanderson Arcade, is open seven days a week.

The Body Shop was acquired in November by Aurelius and the private equity firm has confirmed that it has appointed the accounting firm FRP Advisory as the administrator.

In a statement, The Body Shop said: “Administrators will now consider all options to find a way forward for the business and will update creditors and employees in due course.”

However, the retailer's shops will remain open as usual to ensure “customers will be able to continue to shop in store and online for their favourite products”.