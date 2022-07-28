Post Office services in Choppington to move

Choppington Post Office is moving to a new location around the corner.

By Ian Smith
Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:41 pm
Updated Thursday, 28th July 2022, 3:48 pm

It will be housed within the Premier store, 21-22 The Square – with longer opening hours.

After relocation, opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 8pm.

This will offer 76 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.

Choppington Post Office.

This will be an extra 29 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.

The relocation date is still being finalised so it will continue in its current location at 16 The Square with reduced hours.

The current hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 2pm.

The branch was closed for eight days last month ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.

