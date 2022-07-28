It will be housed within the Premier store, 21-22 The Square – with longer opening hours.
After relocation, opening hours will be Monday to Saturday: 9am – 8pm; Sunday: 10am – 8pm.
This will offer 76 hours of Post Office service a week for the convenience of customers.
This will be an extra 29 hours and 30 minutes of Post Office service a week.
The relocation date is still being finalised so it will continue in its current location at 16 The Square with reduced hours.
The current hours are Monday to Friday: 9am – 2pm.
The branch was closed for eight days last month ‘due to unforeseen circumstances’.