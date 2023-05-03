News you can trust since 1854
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
1 day ago Landmarks for coronation concert ‘Lighting up the Nation’ revealed
2 hours ago RSPCA appeal after family cat found dead in ‘barbaric’ spring trap
4 hours ago Russia accuses Ukraine of Kremlin drone strike
6 hours ago Boy (14) shoots dead 8 children in Belgrade school
11 hours ago Murder charge after 32 year-old stabbed to death
11 hours ago Buckingham Palace incident: man arrested after controlled explosion

Post Office counter to open in Ashington convenience store after the area's previous Post Office closed in January

Post Office services will be restored in the North Seaton area of Ashington next month at a new location.

By Craig Buchan
Published 3rd May 2023, 16:40 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd May 2023, 16:42 BST

The Post Office in the area shut after McColl’s convenience store on Meadowfield, which it was located in, closed permanently.

It will now be replaced by a Post Office counter in the Spar located a few units along on the same street, starting on Friday, June 23.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Adam Shillcock, partner account manager for Post Office, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

The Post Office branch will open in June. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)The Post Office branch will open in June. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
The Post Office branch will open in June. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)
Most Popular

“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The counter will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm, mirroring the opening hours of the shop.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

An online consultation on the location is running until May 31 online at postofficeviews.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]

Related topics:Post OfficeAshington