Post Office counter to open in Ashington convenience store after the area's previous Post Office closed in January
Post Office services will be restored in the North Seaton area of Ashington next month at a new location.
The Post Office in the area shut after McColl’s convenience store on Meadowfield, which it was located in, closed permanently.
It will now be replaced by a Post Office counter in the Spar located a few units along on the same street, starting on Friday, June 23.
Adam Shillcock, partner account manager for Post Office, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.
“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”
The counter will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm, mirroring the opening hours of the shop.
An online consultation on the location is running until May 31 online at postofficeviews.co.uk or by emailing [email protected]