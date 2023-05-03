The Post Office in the area shut after McColl’s convenience store on Meadowfield, which it was located in, closed permanently.

It will now be replaced by a Post Office counter in the Spar located a few units along on the same street, starting on Friday, June 23.

Adam Shillcock, partner account manager for Post Office, said: “We are delighted to soon be restoring a Post Office to this area as we know how important a Post Office is to a community.

The Post Office branch will open in June. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

“The branch’s opening hours will make it convenient for customers to visit.”

The counter will be open seven days a week from 7am to 10pm, mirroring the opening hours of the shop.

