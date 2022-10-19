In addition, the loss of Post Office services from a retail shop on North Road means there are currently no branches serving the town to the north of the River Tweed.

Customers are still able to access Post Office services at the Asda supermarket in Tweedmouth.

A Post Office spokesperson said: “We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused by two branches in Berwick-upon-Tweed unexpectedly closing last week.

The Post Office in Berwick town centre has closed.

"We are working hard to restore Post Office service provision in the town centre as soon as possible.

"In the meantime the nearest alternative branch is Tweedmouth which is located close to our town centre branch and is open Monday to Friday and on Saturday mornings. Another alternative is Reston.”

Cllr Catherine Seymour, member for Berwick North on Northumberland County Council said: “The loss of two Post Offices in as many weeks is a blow for the town as it is a crucial service they provide these days for the community.

“The council is in discussions with the Post Office who is actively working with local partners around potential options to find a new town centre solution for branch services, although an immediately resolution is not feasible, so this is concerning for residents.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Until branch services are restored in the town an option for residents is to use the nearest branch across the river at Asda's Post Office."

The full addresses of alternative branches are:

Tweedmouth Post Office, Asda Stores, Main Street, Tweedmouth, Berwick Upon Tweed, TD15 2DS