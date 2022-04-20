Port's annual meeting returns in person after two year break

Port of Blyth is holding its annual public meeting on April 25.

Port of Blyth officials are hosting the Port’s annual meeting after two years of online events due to Covid restrictions.

The meeting – designed to give those with business and community interests in the town information on the record-breaking performance of the Port in 2021 – is scheduled for Monday, April 25, at the Port Training Centre in Blyth.

As well as a presentation on the financial and operational performance of the Port and the launch of both the trust port’s Annual Review for 2021, the event will feature the latest news of the Port’s future plans.

There will be a Q&A with chief executive Martin Lawlor and chair of the board of commissioners Geoff Hodgson.

Questions can be sent beforehand via email to [email protected]

Mr Lawlor said: “We’re delighted to be able to welcome our stakeholders back to an in person version of the meeting, with sensible precautions in place of course, after such a long time away.

“As an independent Trust Port, we work on behalf of a wide range of stakeholders and their input each year is both encouraged and highly valued.”

Also on show on the day will be the fabulous winning entries from the Port’s popular Annual Community Photography Competition 2021.

The event will take place at 5.30pm and is open to anyone who would like to attend via registration beforehand. For anyone who cannot attend in person, the meeting is also being streamed online via Zoom webinar.