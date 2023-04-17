Port of Blyth.

The event is an opportunity to hear about the performance of the port in 2022 as well as exciting plans for the future.

It takes place on Monday, April 24 at 5.30pm at the new South Harbour Workspace and via a Zoom webinar.

The meeting will include a presentation on the performance of the port during 2022 including financial results, the launch of its annual review and a live Q&A with chief executive Martin Lawlor and chair of the Board of Commissioners Geoff Hodgson.

Questions are encouraged and will be accepted beforehand via email to [email protected]

Places to attend in person are available on a first come first served basis. Once full, it will only be possible to register to join virtually via Zoom.