The Port of Blyth is celebrating a major milestone, marking 25 years of involvement in the offshore wind sector.

As the home of the UK’s first demonstration offshore wind farm, installed in 2000, the Port has been at the heart of the industry's development, contributing to the growth of the sector and supporting the transition to renewable energy in the UK and beyond.

The Port’s rich history in the wind sector dates back to 1993, when Blyth Harbour Wind Farm, the first in the UK in a ‘marine environment’, was established. This pioneering project featured turbines located on the East Pier, marking the beginning of the Port’s journey in renewable energy.

Then, in December 2000, Blyth made history by hosting the UK’s first offshore wind turbines. The Blyth Offshore Demonstrator wind farm, which consisted originally of two wind turbines, which at the time were the largest turbines installed offshore in the world.

These historic milestones laid the foundation for the Port’s reputation as a leading hub for renewable energy, having supported a diverse range of offshore wind operations to support the growth of the sector over the last 25 years.

Today, the Port of Blyth continues to support some of the largest offshore wind farm projects in the world and is home to Energy Central, a mature supply chain of over 50 companies supporting the offshore wind sector.

Through Energy Central Campus, the Port also continues to nurture the next generation of clean energy workers, ensuring a bright future for renewable energy in the UK and beyond.

Throughout 2025, the Port will celebrate this milestone by engaging with stakeholders and the community, reflecting on the past 25 years and looking forward to the Port’s future as a leading hub for renewable energy.

Martin Lawlor OBE, Chief Executive of the Port of Blyth, commented: “The Port of Blyth has been at the forefront of the offshore wind industry for 25 years.

"This campaign not only celebrates our pioneering past but also underscores our ongoing commitment to advancing the UK’s renewable energy transition and supporting the continued growth of the offshore wind sector.

“We are delighted to share our journey with the community, our partners, and stakeholders as we look towards the future of clean energy.”