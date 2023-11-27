Port of Blyth has launched its Christmas appeal for 2023, which will once again be in aid of Blyth Foodbank.

Port employees will be volunteering at the food bank and the company will be fundraising throughout December.

The food bank has become increasingly busy since it was founded in 2015. It provided food parcels to 861 adults and 202 children in its first year, but handed out parcels to 1268 adults and 719 children in the first five months of 2023 alone.

Yvonne Tracey from Blyth Foodbank said: “We are grateful for the support we receive through financial contributions from businesses such as the Port of Blyth, which are extremely important as we are busier than ever at the moment.

Port of Blyth has launched its 2023 Christmas appeal. (Photo by Paul Everington)

“Food donations have reduced slightly, so having the financial aid to be able to provide food parcels for those who need our services is vital.

“Any support that can be given to us is much appreciated.”