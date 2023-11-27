News you can trust since 1854
BREAKING

Port of Blyth launches Christmas fundraising appeal in aid of Blyth Foodbank

Port of Blyth has launched its Christmas appeal for 2023, which will once again be in aid of Blyth Foodbank.
By Craig Buchan
Published 27th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Updated 27th Nov 2023, 16:28 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Port employees will be volunteering at the food bank and the company will be fundraising throughout December.

The food bank has become increasingly busy since it was founded in 2015. It provided food parcels to 861 adults and 202 children in its first year, but handed out parcels to 1268 adults and 719 children in the first five months of 2023 alone.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Yvonne Tracey from Blyth Foodbank said: “We are grateful for the support we receive through financial contributions from businesses such as the Port of Blyth, which are extremely important as we are busier than ever at the moment.

Most Popular
Port of Blyth has launched its 2023 Christmas appeal. (Photo by Paul Everington)Port of Blyth has launched its 2023 Christmas appeal. (Photo by Paul Everington)
Port of Blyth has launched its 2023 Christmas appeal. (Photo by Paul Everington)

“Food donations have reduced slightly, so having the financial aid to be able to provide food parcels for those who need our services is vital.

“Any support that can be given to us is much appreciated.”

The port’s appeal is accepting donations at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/blythfoodbank.

Related topics:Port of Blyth