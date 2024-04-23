Port of Blyth confirms third year of record profits in a row at its annual public meeting
An increased turnover of £31.5m resulted in a record £3.9m operating profit and £3.6m pre-tax profit for 2023.
The announcement at the port’s annual public meeting also revealed an overall reduction in carbon emissions generated from port activities of 26.4%. Port of Blyth is aiming to be carbon neutral by 2040.
Martin Lawlor, chief executive of Port of Blyth, said: "I am delighted to announce yet another record year, re-enforcing the port's status as one of the UK’s leading offshore energy bases.
“The hard work and commitment of our team has been instrumental in achieving this success, and I am proud to see the port thriving and growing year on year.”
Board of Commissioners chair Catherine Young added: "As I embark on my new role as chair, I am thrilled to oversee such positive performance for the third consecutive year.
“With a strong foundation and a clear vision for the future, I am confident that the port will continue to expand and prosper for the benefit of the regional economy and its communities.”
2023 saw the port help to mobilise two of the world’s largest offshore wind farms, support a range of other offshore energy activities, decommission its largest oil and gas topsides and jackets yet, and remain a cargo hub.
The port’s logistics subsidiary Transped saw turnover fall to £10.9m but remained profitable and is expecting a stronger 2024 “with some operational issues now resolved.”
Blyth Harbour Commission training arm, Port Training Services, had a successful year, teaching 78 apprentices across the UK.