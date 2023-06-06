The port is one of four businesses shown in the 'by the side of business' campaign, which includes billboard, national press, social media, and TV advertising.

The bank helped to finance the port’s purchase of the first heavy-lift electric crane of its kind in the UK, as well as the redevelopment of the Bates Clean Energy Terminal.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at the Port of Blyth, said: “I am delighted that Lloyds Bank chose the Port of Blyth to feature in such a dynamic and pertinent campaign to celebrate British business.

Port of Blyth's role as a busy clean energy hub is highlighted in the Lloyds Bank advert.

“Having provided banking support for over 100 years, Lloyds has helped the Port’s continuing success, supporting investment in our operations and ensuring our readiness for new opportunities.”