Port of Blyth chosen by Lloyds Bank to feature in advertising campaign about positives for British business

Port of Blyth is showcased as an example of a positive story in British business in a new advertising campaign for Lloyds Bank.
By Craig Buchan
Published 6th Jun 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read

The port is one of four businesses shown in the 'by the side of business' campaign, which includes billboard, national press, social media, and TV advertising.

The bank helped to finance the port’s purchase of the first heavy-lift electric crane of its kind in the UK, as well as the redevelopment of the Bates Clean Energy Terminal.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at the Port of Blyth, said: “I am delighted that Lloyds Bank chose the Port of Blyth to feature in such a dynamic and pertinent campaign to celebrate British business.

Port of Blyth's role as a busy clean energy hub is highlighted in the Lloyds Bank advert.
Port of Blyth's role as a busy clean energy hub is highlighted in the Lloyds Bank advert.
“Having provided banking support for over 100 years, Lloyds has helped the Port’s continuing success, supporting investment in our operations and ensuring our readiness for new opportunities.”

The port announced record-breaking financial results earlier this year.

