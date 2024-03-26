Port of Blyth announces details of its 2024 annual public meeting
Port of Blyth will soon host its 2024 annual public meeting.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Anyone can register to attend in person or online to hear about the port’s financial and operational performance in 2023, as well as its plans for the future.
The event will be held at the Charles Parsons Conference Venue, ORE Catapult, High Quay, Blyth on Monday, April 22 at 5.30pm.
The meeting will include a presentation on 2023 annual results, the launch of the port’s 2023 review, and a question and answer session with port bosses.