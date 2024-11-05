Port of Blyth and USA’s Delaware Prosperity Partnership sign memorandum of understanding
The five-year memorandum of understanding outlines areas of action for a partnership that will support economic growth for Delaware and the North East of England.
The agreement aims to drive mutual benefits through potential economic development, knowledge sharing, promotion and consulting services.
Kurt Foreman, President DPP, revealed: “The Port of Blyth is one of the leading ports in the world that really know how to handle companies in the energy transition space, and DPP is eager to tap into its expertise.”
“Formalizing our cross-Atlantic relationship will allow DPP to leverage the port’s considerable capabilities and experience and enhance our ability to assist companies from Delaware and abroad, build further connections and, where possible, aid in creating more jobs and more revenue both here and overseas.”
Representing the Port of Blyth was CEO Martin Lawlor who said: “We look forward to working together with DPP to share best practices and explore new markets,”
“The signing of the agreement reflects a strong commitment to building a collaborative framework that prioritises mutual benefits, innovation, and sustainable growth for both the Port of Blyth and DPP.”
The Port of Blyth has a strategic central location on the east coast of the UK and is well placed for offshore wind-related opportunities in the North Sea and beyond.
DPP has a longstanding relationship with the region and the organisations that support its business community, this comes after DPP previously had signed an agreement with the former North East Local Enterprise Partnership in Newcastle Upon Tyne.