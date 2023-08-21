Working together with Thompsons of Prudhoe, several topsides and jackets for three North Sea offshore oil and gas platforms have been delivered to the port.

With a combined weight of around 7,000 tonnes, the delivery showcases the Port of Blyth’s advanced handling capabilities which required exceptional planning and a well-coordinated operation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The port expertly removed the assets from two barges and transferred them to the decommissioning facility, where they were then set down onto purpose-built stools ready for demolition.

Oil and gas decommissioning arrivals at Blyth.

This project involved several key contractors from the port’s supply chain including Mammoet, who assisted with the operations and Harlyn Solutions who supported with design and engineering works during the load out.

Following the safe delivery of the assets, principal contractor Thompsons will now progress with the structural inspection, surveys and make-safe, ahead of demolition. The methods of demolition will be by mechanical means and lifting operation.

All waste will be sorted and segregated as works progress, allowing for a high percentage of recycling over the coming weeks and months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Koerner, operations director of Thompsons, said: “We are delighted to be given the opportunity to decommission these assets on behalf of our client. This project gives us a strong platform to demonstrate and promote our capabilities to the offshore industry for all future onshore dismantling and waste disposal requirements.”

The 7,000 tonne project is the largest to date.

Martin Lawlor, chief executive at Port of Blyth, said: "By combining the port’s offshore energy cargo-related handling capabilities with Thompsons of Prudhoe’s decommissioning and demolition expertise, customers are able to rely on first-class service based on quality, safety, and performance.

“We have now established a great track record of successful high-profile decommissioning projects and are looking forward to supporting further decommissioning projects across the offshore energy sector.”

There is an opportunity to find out more about the project and the decommissioning sector at Decom Live, being held at the Port of Blyth this September.