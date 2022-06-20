Port of Berwick playing its part as large amount of timber from fallen trees being sent abroad

The timber currently in place at Tweed Dock.

High winds, particularly during Storm Arwen, damaged power lines – and also uprooted a number of trees.

Residents have contacted the Advertiser over the last week about the vast piles of timber currently in place at Tweed Dock.

Port manager Paul Ruddick said: “A Dutch man who has been living in the Berwick area for about 20 years has a business called Sporting Tree and he is arranging for ships to come to the Port of Berwick and take the timber overseas, the final destination is Genk in Belgium.

“One shipment has taken place so far, the pile of timber people can see is for the next shipment that is due to take place shortly.

“This is the first time we’ve had timber shipments at the port for quite a few years and it is the consequence of the many trees that fell during Storm Arwen and the storms in January.”