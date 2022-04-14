Popular pub wins 'best in Northumberland' award

The pub won the coveted ‘County Winner’ title at the National Pub and Bar Awards 2022 ahead of the Easter bank holiday weekend.

The National Pub & Bar Awards aims to showcase on-trade businesses across the UK and place them in the national spotlight, displaying the hospitality industry’s diversity, creativity and vital importance to the UK economy.

Michael Dawson, owner of the Craster Arms, said: “We couldn’t be happier, we were really pleased to get it last year, and the fact we have been awarded it again this year is a testament to the hard work put in by all of the members of staff that have worked hard to maintain our standard through what has been a very difficult time.

The Craster Arms in Beadnell.

"Without a doubt it’s a team effort, some of our staff have been with us for a really long time and they are really the key to businesses success.

"The key is to put the customers first, and continue to strive to deliver the services that our customers are used to.”

As part of winning best pub in Northumberland, the Craster Arms will now be automatically entered into the competition for best pub in the North East, and ultimately, if successful in that category, best pub in the UK.

Michael added: “To win that [best pub in UK] would just be an unbelievable achievement, but we know that the competition is stiff, and there are some fantastic venues out there as well.

"We’re more than happy to just be given this award of best pub in Northumberland.”

Tristan O’Hana, editor of Pub & Bar magazine, which hosted the event, said: “Just from being out in these venues, you can see how much pubs and bars mean to people across the UK.

"With visitor numbers increasing, it’s more important than ever for operators to deliver a standout service during every visit – no matter the business in question.