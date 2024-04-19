Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Bells Glamping is the brainchild of Holly Winskell, who wanted to provide guests with a unique opportunity to enjoy staying in exclusive – and otherwise private – locations, whilst also allowing landowners to tap into the ever expanding world of tourism.

It offers the hosts a fully managed service, with zero capital outlay, distinguishing it from other popular holiday platforms.

The first site to welcome The Bells Glamping will be this year’s Belsay International Horse Trials (May 29 to June 2), with further sites to be announced shortly.

In addition, its own site at High Angerton near Hartburn will open to guests between June 13 and July 21.

The concept makes use of permitted development rights – which were extended in 2023 to allow landowners to use their land for an alternative purpose, including the provision of portable accommodation, for up to 60 days a year.

Holly looked into running her own business whilst working for a hospitality consultants and this developed into also providing the glamping accommodation on other sites.

She said: “The opportunity to get outdoors and connect with nature is something that should not be reserved for a lucky few. There is a clear societal move toward living healthier lives that is fuelling a demand for outdoor experiences.

“We aim to offer a sweet spot between comfort and adventure whilst preserving our countryside and vital farming operations.

“This is also a win-win for landowners that want to provide such accommodation, but would find it too difficult to do themselves.”