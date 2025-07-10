Ponteland Travel has built a loyal client base across the region.

Independent travel agency Ponteland Travel is looking at growth plans after marking a milestone for its initial expansion.

Acquired in 2020 by husband-and-wife team Asad and Ayesha Ali, Ponteland Travel launched during one of the most uncertain times for the travel industry.

But five years on, the agency has not only weathered the storm, it is going from strength to strength.

Unlike traditional travel agents, Ponteland Travel describes its team as Travel Designers – creative, experienced specialists who approach each holiday like a bespoke project.

Much like working with an interior designer or a wedding planner, customers are paired with a dedicated Travel Designer who takes time to understand their personal tastes, preferences and dreams, crafting trips that are as individual as the traveller themselves.

From romantic honeymoons and unforgettable family escapes to once-in-a-lifetime adventures, Ponteland Travel has built a loyal client base across the region by delivering this highly personalised service.

The team expanded into Chester-le-Street last summer and this store has now reached its one-year anniversary. It has built on the success of the original Ponteland store on Merton Road.

Asad Ali said: “This anniversary is more than just a date – it’s a celebration of everything we’ve built together, both in Chester-le-Street and Ponteland.

“We’re lucky to have such a passionate, talented team and loyal clients who trust us to bring their travel dreams to life.”

Looking ahead, Ponteland Travel has many growth plans in the pipeline to meet the growing demands of its travel design concept.