Ponteland law firm recruits veteran solicitor and another at the start of his career

Ponteland-based Major Family Law has added two more solicitors to its legal team, including a veteran lawyer with decades of experience in the field.
By Andrew Coulson
Published 15th Jun 2023, 14:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Jun 2023, 14:20 BST

Katharine Lowthian has almost 30 years of experience to offer clients. After spending the bulk of her career at major city firms, she now joins Major Family Law as a consultant solicitor.

She has specialised solely in family law since originally qualifying as a solicitor and has plenty of expertise, in particular to clients seeking substantial and complex financial settlements.

Katharine is a former member of the influential Law Society Family Law Committee, where she worked to help shape good practice across the whole of the English and Welsh legal sectors.

Kamel Grant and Katharine Lowthian have joined the team at Major Family Law.Kamel Grant and Katharine Lowthian have joined the team at Major Family Law.
Solicitor Kalem Grant is the second new recruit. He graduated from Northumbria University in 2019 with a first class degree in law before going on to train with a firm in Sunderland, where he qualified as a solicitor in summer 2021.

In the two years since, he has gained valuable experience in a broad range of family law issues – including financial settlement work, divorce law, domestic abuse law, and cases involving children.

Kalem has already developed a reputation for hard work and dedication to achieving the best possible outcome for clients.

Managing director Joanne Major said: “Kalem and Katharine are ideal additions to the team and I look forward to working with both of them for years to come.”

The new appointments bring the Major Family Law legal team to 17 solicitors and three paralegals.

Related topics:PontelandSunderland